Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,387 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 418.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 704,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,791,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,146,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.