Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 3,911 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after buying an additional 315,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.50.

NVO opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

