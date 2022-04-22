Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 304.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TOL stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

