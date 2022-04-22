Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.