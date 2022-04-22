Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $91.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
