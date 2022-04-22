Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $185.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average is $247.69.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

