Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.87

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 87 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.11) to GBX 1,205 ($15.68) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,166.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

