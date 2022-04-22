HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

EMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMX Royalty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

EMX opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

