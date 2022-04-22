HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.19 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -149.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

