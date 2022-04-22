HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.400-$17.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.50 billion-$61.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.24 billion.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.04. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $196.22 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.55.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

