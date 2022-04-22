Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $46,040.62 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 218 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $5,862.02.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00.
HCAT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 760,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.89. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
