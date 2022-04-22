Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 54,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

