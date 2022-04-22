Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HCSG stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.