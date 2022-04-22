Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Heartland Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

