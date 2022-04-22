HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.92 ($82.71).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €38.93 ($41.86) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a one year high of €97.50 ($104.84).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

