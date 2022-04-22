Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Shares Down 0.9%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.25 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74.10 ($0.96). Approximately 279,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 426,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.80 ($0.97).

The firm has a market cap of £139.02 million and a PE ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

