Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,360.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

