Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target Raised to €1,205.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,145.77.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.74. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $115.55 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.4578 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

