Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,585 ($33.63).

A number of research firms have commented on HIK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.43) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.43) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LON HIK traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,050 ($26.67). The company had a trading volume of 434,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,019.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,157.85. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,767 ($22.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($35.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.87), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($711,241.53). Also, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.42) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,134.27).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.