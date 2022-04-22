Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

HI opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,743,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

