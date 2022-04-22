Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,250 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of USA Truck worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

USAK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.86.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

