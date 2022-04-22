Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of BOX worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in BOX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

