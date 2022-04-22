Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $6.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,538 shares of company stock worth $10,060,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

