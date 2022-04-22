Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of California Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,980,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,377 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.31. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

