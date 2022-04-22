Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,429 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $44.34. 2,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

