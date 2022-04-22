Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,150 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 82,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

