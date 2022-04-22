Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,942. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

