Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Entravision Communications worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $60,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 2,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

