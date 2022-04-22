Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,163. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

