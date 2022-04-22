Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $9.45 on Friday, reaching $374.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.62 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $740.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.08.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

