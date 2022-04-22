Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $835,000 Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 4,108.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,047. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

