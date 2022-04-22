Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Ocwen Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,678,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.17. 819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,217. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($2.66). Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

