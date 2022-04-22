Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.18 Million in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 321,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HMHC stock remained flat at $$21.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

In other news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

