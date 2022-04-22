Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $626,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,146. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

