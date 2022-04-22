Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $752,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

