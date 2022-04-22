Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,890. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

