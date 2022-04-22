Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $594,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,137,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $213.71. 7,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.90. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.70.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

