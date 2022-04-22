Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $161,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

NYSE:AZO traded down $44.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,189.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,605. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,986.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,936.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.