Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Workiva by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 597,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,901 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.58. 2,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,812. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WK shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

