Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 124,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,611. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

