Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $8.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,242. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

