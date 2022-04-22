Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.58 Million Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 803,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 1.35% of VAALCO Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,954. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $407.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In related news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

EGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

