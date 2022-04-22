Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 242.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.28. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

