Home REIT (LON:HOME) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.53

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.53 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 126.80 ($1.65). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.64), with a volume of 625,714 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £712.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 38.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Home REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

