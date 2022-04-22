Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.0423 on Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Hord has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $1.08 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.09 or 0.07444234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00038331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,550.02 or 0.99800266 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.