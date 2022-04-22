Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

