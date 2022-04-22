Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $157,531.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.37 or 0.07459000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.13 or 1.00287223 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

