Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 933,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 734,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$514.13 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the CarajÃ¡s mining district.

