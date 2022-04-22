Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 933,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 734,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$514.13 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
