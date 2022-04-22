HPX (NYSE:HPX) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95. 27,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 49,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPX. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HPX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HPX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

