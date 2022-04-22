Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

