Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.01.
Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.35%.
About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Featured Stories
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.